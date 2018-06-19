New restaurant, road will help build Port Royal hub. But what about the shrimp docks?

Bright, temporary signs and barriers warn motorists of a restricted area as they approach Port Royal's public shrimp docks.
Beyond the barrier, a power saw whined Tuesday morning as a contractor cut lumber to frame the porch of a new seafood restaurant.
Heavy machinery moved drainage supplies for a new road taking shape parallel to the waterfront.
A utility crew worked on a nearby power line.
This area of Port Royal — at the end of 11th Street and other nearby roads perpendicular to Battery Creek — promises to be a hub of activity when the work is done. In addition to the new restaurant and road, a segment of the Spanish Moss Trail is going in and a proper shrimp market eventually will be built to replace the temporary facility used by the town since its previous building burned in 2015.
While the larger port redevelopment will take years, the projects around the town's iconic docks are providing some welcome energy.
The new road will connect at 11th Street through 13th Street and give drivers more options for getting to the waterfront. More than 100 gravel parking spaces will be part of the work, with a section south of 11th street including landscaping and street lighting, according to drawings provided by the town.
A 300-foot segment of the Spanish Moss Trail is also part of the work. The 12-foot-wide concrete recreation trail will run the length of Port Royal's waterfront before connecting with the rest of the trail north of Ribaut Road.
Fishcamp on 11th Street is expected to open later in the summer. Coastal Restaurants and Bars, the Hilton Head hospitality group, is renovating the building formerly occupied by Dockside.
Outdoor decks are still being framed, renovations are ongoing inside and the building awaits a new roof. Restaurant owners have said customers can expect local seafood when possible, while a Facebook page promoting the new business has teased future patrons with photos of sunsets and shrimp boats.
The shrimp docks are the focal point of the area known as Marina Village.
The town included $250,000 to operate and maintain the docks in the $6.8 million town budget passed this month. Town officials have supported investing in one of the few remaining public shrimp docks in the state but eventually could be on the hunt for a private operator to run the docks and market.
Port Royal plans to build a new seafood market and processing facility but has had to wait for the resolution of insurance proceeds from the fire.
"I think we're all passionate about the shrimp docks — we can't operate them at a loss," Port Royal Town Council member Jerry Ashmore said. "We'd be happy to find someone that could run and manage them for us. We're not in that business."
