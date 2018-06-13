Bluffton teen appears in remake of thriller "Halloween" and official movie trailer

In this file video from 2013, "Sonny" Gay was interviewed at his home on St. Helena Island, S.C. and recounts his experience with Snowball, the albino dolphin that frequented the waters of St. Helena Sound in the 1950s before its capture.
Eric Foner, Columbia University historian, talks about why Beaufort is the best site for the Reconstruction Era National Monument. Foner is considered the nation's preeminent historian on Reconstruction.
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, in Beaufort on Monday for a tour of the Geismar-Modern Track Maintenance factory there, gives his opinion the the likelihood of success for Pres. Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-on.
Geismer-Modern Track Machinery makes railroad maintenance equipment. During a tour on Monday, we saw their biggest project at the moment, a vehicle designed to inspect the overhead wires on electrified railroad lines.
It was controversial and it took a while, but Beaufort's Boundary Street project was finished on budget and on time. Before Friday's ribbon cutting, we took a look at the new streetscape and asked some people to give us their impression of it.
Artie Heape served in WW II, Korea and Vietnam. He was to be the grand marshal of the Beaufort Memorial Day Parade until it was canceled by rain, but he still attended the Memorial Day Ceremony because he never misses one. Here he explains why.