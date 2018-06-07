How a Hilton Head woman and a birthday gift helped a Missouri woman find her dad

In this file video from 2013, "Sonny" Gay was interviewed at his home on St. Helena Island, S.C. and recounts his experience with Snowball, the albino dolphin that frequented the waters of St. Helena Sound in the 1950s before its capture.
Eric Foner, Columbia University historian, talks about why Beaufort is the best site for the Reconstruction Era National Monument. Foner is considered the nation's preeminent historian on Reconstruction.
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, in Beaufort on Monday for a tour of the Geismar-Modern Track Maintenance factory there, gives his opinion the the likelihood of success for Pres. Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-on.
Geismer-Modern Track Machinery makes railroad maintenance equipment. During a tour on Monday, we saw their biggest project at the moment, a vehicle designed to inspect the overhead wires on electrified railroad lines.
It was controversial and it took a while, but Beaufort's Boundary Street project was finished on budget and on time. Before Friday's ribbon cutting, we took a look at the new streetscape and asked some people to give us their impression of it.
Artie Heape served in WW II, Korea and Vietnam. He was to be the grand marshal of the Beaufort Memorial Day Parade until it was canceled by rain, but he still attended the Memorial Day Ceremony because he never misses one. Here he explains why.
On May 24, 2018, a Beaufort County jury convicts Charles Alfred Dent of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person 12 or younger. The judge sentenced Dent to 30 years in prison.
There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe.
After leaving pro football because of health issues, DeVonte Holloman has become the head coach of the Beaufort High School football program. Here, he talks about his job and how previous coaches like Tommy Knotts and Bobby Carroll have inspired him.
The mansion at 607 Bay St. in the Point neighborhood in Beaufort will be transformed into a 10-room inn named "607 Bay." The home was built in 1909 after a fire destroyed the previous house. Many historical features will be preserved.
SC Law Enforcement Division agent Laura Hash shares the odds of DNA found on a rape victims clothing from the 80s with the jury during the first day of Isaiah Gadson Jr.'s trial at Beaufort County Courthouse. Gadson is linked by DNA to the January 1
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department stopped a house fire before it reached too much of the attic or caused the home to collapse early Monday morning. Firefighters say three residents and five cats escaped the fire uninjured.