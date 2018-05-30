Firefighters find black smoke billowing from front door of Beaufort County residence

An early morning fire damaged a home in Burton, according to a news release Wednesday from the Burton Fire District.

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Fire and Rescue also responded to the fire just after 5 a.m. on Hylanda Court.

When firefighters arrived, heavy black smoke was coming from the front door, the news release said.

“Every building is considered occupied until proven otherwise,” Battalion Chief David Grabenbauer said in the release. “At 5 a.m. we have to assume someone is inside asleep.”





Fortunately, firefighters found that the home was unoccupied and there were no reported injuries, the release said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the release.