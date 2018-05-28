The driver of a Monday morning crash got herself out of the car and didn't have any apparent injuries after her Dodge Journey landed on its roof off to the side of Trask Parkway around 7:30 a.m.
The driver of a Monday morning crash got herself out of the car and didn't have any apparent injuries after her Dodge Journey landed on its roof off to the side of Trask Parkway around 7:30 a.m. Burton Fire District
The driver of a Monday morning crash got herself out of the car and didn't have any apparent injuries after her Dodge Journey landed on its roof off to the side of Trask Parkway around 7:30 a.m. Burton Fire District

Beaufort News

Car flipped upside down, landed among trees in Beaufort County ditch, firefighters say

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

May 28, 2018 12:58 PM

A car was found upside down in a Seabrook area ditch Monday morning and the driver walked away, according to a Burton Fire District news release.

The driver got herself out of the car and didn't have any apparent injuries after her Dodge Journey landed on its roof off to the side of Trask Parkway around 7:30 a.m., according to the release.

The car landed among trees beside the southbound lanes of U.S. 21. near Detour Road, according to the release. Beaufort County EMS also responded to check the driver's condition.

Southbound traffic was slow while emergency crews assisted the driver and removed roadway hazards.

  Comments  