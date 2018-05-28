Rain forces cancelation of Beaufort Memorial Day Parade, changes to other observances

According to a Beaufort Police Department news release, Beaufort's annual Memorial Day Parade, which was scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. on Monday in downtown Beaufort, has been canceled due to the threat of rain from from subtropical storm Alberto.
The location of the Memorial Day Ceremony, which normally follows the parade, has been moved from the Beaufort National Cemetery to Battery Creek High School gym. The ceremony is scheduled to start at noon.
On Hilton Head Island, weather concerns have also caused The Hilton Head Island Council of the Navy League to move the location of its 25th Annual Memorial Day Remembrance, according to event organizer Richard Foster.
The ceremony, normally held at the Shelter Cove Veterans' Memorial Park, will now be held at St. Andrews by-the-Sea United Methodist Church at 20 Pope Ave. The ceremony is still scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.
