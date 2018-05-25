Bluffton man convicted of sexual abuse on his granddaughter
On May 24, 2018, a Beaufort County jury convicts Charles Alfred Dent of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person 12 or younger. The judge sentenced Dent to 30 years in prison.
There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe.
The mansion at 607 Bay St. in the Point neighborhood in Beaufort will be transformed into a 10-room inn named "607 Bay." The home was built in 1909 after a fire destroyed the previous house. Many historical features will be preserved.
After leaving pro football because of health issues, DeVonte Holloman has become the head coach of the Beaufort High School football program. Here, he talks about his job and how previous coaches like Tommy Knotts and Bobby Carroll have inspired him.
SC Law Enforcement Division agent Laura Hash shares the odds of DNA found on a rape victims clothing from the 80s with the jury during the first day of Isaiah Gadson Jr.'s trial at Beaufort County Courthouse. Gadson is linked by DNA to the January 1
The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department stopped a house fire before it reached too much of the attic or caused the home to collapse early Monday morning. Firefighters say three residents and five cats escaped the fire uninjured.
A house fire in the Seabrook Point neighborhood in northern Beaufort County completely destroyed a home Wednesday night. Burton firefighters say a lack of hydrants in the area kept the department from getting control of the fire.
The Jenkins family of the Car Moorer Acres neighborhood in Hardeeville has been dealing with rusty looking water since 2010. Here, Shelby Padgett Jenkins shows off the water that Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority says is safe.
A military C-130 cargo plane leaving Hilton Head Savannah International Airport crashed and exploded on Wednesday outside Savannah. Here is video from the scene as first responders fight the fire and begin their investigation.
Located on Paris Avenue less than a block from Ribaut Road are the Cypress Wetlands. The park features a trail through restored wetlands full of wildlife and a rookery for wading birds. Here's a taste of what you might find there.