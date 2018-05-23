Keep an eye out for this truck in Beaufort County. The driver might not be the owner, cops say

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help find a four-door pickup truck that was stolen from a Lady's Island home on Saturday, according to a news release on Wednesday.
The red 2014 Dodge Ram was stolen from Island Breeze Lane between about 8:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to the release. The truck has South Carolina license plate HIP606 with VIN 1C6RR6GT6ES278162.
Anyone with information can call Inv. DuHamel at 843-255-3430, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 18S115560.
