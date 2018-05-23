Stock image
A rock was thrown through this Beaufort church's window over the weekend, police say

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

May 23, 2018 05:33 PM

A rock was reportedly thrown through the window of a Beaufort church over the weekend, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

One of the multi-paned windows of the Baptist Church of Beaufort's fellowship hall had a large hole in it on Monday, according to police spokeswoman Inv. Stephanie Karafa. The glass was broken some time between about 2 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Monday.

Shattered glass from the window and a rock the size of a golf ball were found near the window of the Charles Street church, Karafa said. The cost to repair the window is estimated to be approximately $500.

No suspects or witnesses to the incident had come forward or been identified by Wednesday afternoon.

A phone call to the church office for comment was not immediately returned on Wednesday.

