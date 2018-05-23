Jewelry, medication stolen from Beaufort Co. apartment while renter took out trash, cops say

A burglary was reported at a Burton apartment complex while a renter was taking out the trash, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The victims reported approximately $2,000 worth of jewelry and $350 worth of medications were stolen from their apartment at The Oaks at Broad River Landing around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the report.
The man told deputies he took the trash down to the dumpster and stopped to have a conversation with a maintenance worker for the complex. When he returned to his home, he found that some of his property was missing and immediately called his wife to come home from work.
A security app on the wife's phone showed deputies that the apartment's front door opened and closed twice during the time her husband was outside, according to the report. Deputies tried to collect fingerprints and DNA from the scene.
