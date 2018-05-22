SKS rifle reportedly stolen from inside a Beaufort County home while the owner slept, cops say

An SKS rifle was reportedly stolen from inside a Coosaw Island home while the owner was sleeping in another room, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The gun was sitting on the victim's recliner when he went to bed at his Friendship Lane home, according to the report. It was reportedly stolen at some point between approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday.
When the man woke up Monday morning, he said the door to his home was cracked open. He told deputies he may have left it unlocked and there were no signs that someone had broken in.
The rifle was valued at approximately $500, according to the report.
