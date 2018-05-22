Town 'nuisance' wanted for littering led a low-speed chase from Yemassee to Beaufort, police say

A 62-year-old man who led a 23-mile, 30-minute low-speed car chase from Yemassee to Beaufort is facing charges for littering and damaging town property.
Shemuel Yisrael faces charges of malicious injury to property, illegal dumping, trespassing and failure to stop for blue lights, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He was arrested on May 8 and released from jail on May 9. His bond information was not listed in online Beaufort County court documents.
According to the Yemassee Police Department, Yisrael has routinely made problems around his Wall Street home.
"He has just always been a nuisance to the town in reference to the land," Chief Gregory Alexander said Tuesday afternoon. Yisrael argues that the properties on Wall Street belong to him and he shouldn't have to abide by town laws there. "He's the type of guy who thinks he's a squatter."
Most recently and leading to these charges, Yisrael is suspected of cutting down a $7,000 or $8,000 fence that the town put up to keep trespassers off town property on Wall Street beside Yisrael's "maybe quarter-acre" of land, the chief said. The fence was allegedly found rolled up along with a Christmas tree, tires, couches and miscellaneous items on town property beside Yisrael's trailer.
Around 7 a.m. on May 8, a Yemassee officer tried to pull Yisrael over on Castle Hall Road, but he wouldn't stop, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. He went the speed limit, stopped at red lights and even used his turn signal as he continued down U.S. 21 south toward Beaufort with the officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper following after him.
On the way, he called 911 and told dispatchers he was on his way to the Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Center on Duke Street to turn himself over to them, since he said he didn't feel safe turning himself over to Yemassee police, according to the report. Yemassee police used a spike strip to try to stop his car, but he evaded that and started driving south in the northbound lanes of Trask Parkway near Laurel Bay Road in Burton. That's when cops ended the chase and waited for him to turn himself in at the Sheriff's Office.
