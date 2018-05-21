Beaufort County man pulled over for brake light faces felony drug charge

A 37-year-old Beaufort County man was arrested after a deputy found drugs during a Burton traffic stop, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Jason Brown was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and driving under suspension, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He was released on bond on Monday. His bond information was not available in online Beaufort County court documents by Monday afternoon.
Brown was pulled over shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday near Jennings Road and County Shed Road because one of his brake lights was out and his windshield was broken, according to the report. Right away, he told the deputy his license was suspended.
Brown reportedly opened the glove compartment to get the vehicle registration and immediately closed it, but not before the deputy saw a handgun inside. The deputy asked Brown to step out of the car and he was handcuffed.
According to the report, Brown told the deputy he didn't have anything that the deputy needed to know about. Then the deputy allegedly found 2.7 grams of crack in one of Brown's pants pockets.
The 9mm handgun was fully loaded with a round in the chamber and there was a second loaded magazine in the glove box, according to the report. The gun was not stolen and Brown did not face any charges in connection with the weapon. It was "seized for safekeeping."
Click here for more information on recent, local arrests.
Comments