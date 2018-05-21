Beaufort County couple victim of aggressive driver armed with a pink gun

A Beaufort County couple heading toward Beaufort Saturday morning came across a driver who decided to get their attention with a pink handgun, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The driver cut off the couple while traveling east on S.C. 170 around 10 a.m., according to the husband's account in the report. The husband told deputies he didn't think anything of it until he started to pass the aggressive driver a few minutes later and was flipped off.
When the wife began taking photos of the offending driver and his car, he allegedly pulled out a handgun — which they thought was pink — and pointed it at the couple, according to the report.
The driver got back in front of the couple and they followed him until they reached the Port Royal area, where they reported the incident.
