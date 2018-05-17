Man shot in the leg outside Beaufort home, shooters in SUV, police say

A man was shot in the leg outside of a Beaufort home Tuesday night, according to the Beaufort Police Department.
The man was in the yard of a Hamar Street home around 9 p.m. when shots were fired from a Black Ford Explorer in the road, according to police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able Thursday afternoon.
Several shell casings were found throughout the area, including some from a .40 caliber handgun and some 5.56mm casings, Able said. A nearby vehicle was damaged by bullets, Able said.
Police did not know how many shots were fired or how many suspects were inside the vehicle, Able said. No descriptions were available of the suspects.
