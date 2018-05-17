Beaufort Co. man was sleeping when someone hit him, breaking his skull, report says

A Beaufort County man suffered a broken skull and brain bleeding after someone hit him over the head while he was sleeping Monday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The victim was initially taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and was later flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the report.
The man was able to tell deputies what he knew about the attack at his friend's St. Helena Island home on a small street near Dulamo Road, according to the report. The victim was sleeping on this stomach when he felt "sharp pain" as something hit him "very hard" in the head. Directly after, "the pain got so bad he began rolling on the floor," he told deputies. He didn't know who or what hit him.
His friend told deputies she was looking for her cell phone and getting children ready for school that morning when she heard the victim "scream very loudly," according to the report. She went toward the room where the victim had been sleeping and allegedly saw another man — with whom the victim has previously had arguments about the woman's friendship with the victim. She told deputies she pushed the man toward the door and he ran out when he saw that the children were still at the home.
The woman put the children and the victim in her car and brought him to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to the report.
