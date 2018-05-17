Kitten gets stuck near engine in moving car and is rescued by Beaufort firefighters...twice

Beaufort firefighters rescued the same adventurous kitten twice, after it decided to keep crawling into hiding places underneath vehicles Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to a Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department news release.

Someone rang the doorbell at the department's Station No. 2 on Ribaut Road Wednesday night, saying there were meows coming from somewhere in his or her Chevrolet Suburban while driving down the road, according to the release.

Firefighters Adam Jordan, Kyle Peeples and Monica Perez found a little meowing kitten near the passenger side front quarter panel of the car.

“He looked up at me with eyes wide,” Perez said. “It was clear that he was on quite the adventure.”





Firefighters fed the kitten, found it a little box for an overnight stay in the station's bay area and made arrangements for Beaufort County Animal Control to come collect it in the morning, according to the release. By morning, firefighters realized the kitten had escaped its box.

They followed its tiny meows to find it hiding under the hood of a fire truck.

"There, nestled amongst the hoses, belts, oil and grease, was the road traveling kitten."

Bluffton Police Department and Bluffton Township Fire District had their own rescue on Tuesday after a kitten fell into a drain in the road.



