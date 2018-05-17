Beaufort Police vehicle involved in rollover wreck backs up traffic about an hour

A Beaufort Police Department vehicle was involved in a rollover wreck in the Shell Point area on Thursday morning, a witness said.
The crash happened about 7:45 a.m. at Baynard Road and Savannah Highway.
A Beaufort Police Department SUV flipped in the crash, said Brittney Emerson, who saw the wreck.
Two occupants of the rolled-over vehicle were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said.
Traffic headed towards Port Royal was rerouted, he said.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported just before 9 a.m. that the blocked lanes had been cleared.
This story will be updated.
