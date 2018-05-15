Man's Beaufort County crime was only minutes apart from a similar one, cops say

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help identify a man who allegedly deposited a forged check, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Around 6:30 p.m. on March 16, 2018, the suspect deposited the check into a back account at the CPM Federal Credit Union on Midtown Drive in Port Royal, according to the release. The suspect is described as a black male in a red or burgundy Ford SUV who was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt which said "Big Bro" across the front.

The Sheriff's Office is also trying to identify a different man who deposited a forged check at a different CPM Federal Credit Union in Port Royal on the same day, only minutes later.

Anyone with information can call Inv. DuHamel at 843-255-3430, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 18S071626.

