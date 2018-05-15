Early morning shooting leaves Beaufort County home without a front door, cops say

The front door of a Grays Hill home was shattered after gunfire hit it early Monday morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Shots were fired shortly before 6 a.m. at a home on Moultrie Circle, according to a Sheriff's Office report. One deputy reported finding three shell casings on the shoulder of nearby Big Road.
No injuries were reported in the incident, Capt. Bob Bromage said Tuesday afternoon. Evidence was found at the scene indicating several shots were fired, but only one bullet hit the house, shattering the glass front door, he said.
There were no suspects in this case by Tuesday afternoon.
