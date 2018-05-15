More than $6K of electronics reported stolen in a daytime Beaufort County burglary

More than $6,000 of electronics were reportedly stolen from a Grays Hill home during a daytime burglary on Thursday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Three televisions, two laptops, two tablets, two gaming systems and various video games were stolen from a Big Road home between about 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 10, according to the report.
A resident of the home, who was not present at the time of the burglary, returned to find the house in disarray, the report says. Deputies examined the scene and found where they think the thief or thieves entered. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments