A spreading Beaufort County fire involved a home, a fence and almost a boat, firefighters say

A Lady's Island resident called 911 after seeing "flames shooting out" of a neighboring mobile home, according to Lady's Island-St. Helena Fire District.
The Alston Road single-wide home burst into flames shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to fire district spokesman Scott Harris. About 80 percent of the home was on fire.
A 28-foot boat and another nearby home made it difficult to get to the fire which had already spread to a fence, according to the release. Firefighters worked together, some going straight for the fire while others worked to prevent the fire spreading to the other structures.
No injuries were reported, but the abandoned home was a total loss, Harris said.
