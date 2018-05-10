He had a forged check at a Beaufort Co. ATM, cops say. They want to know who he is

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help identify a man who allegedly deposited a forged check in the Port Royal area, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The suspect is described as a white male between 18 and 25 years old with a medium build, according to the release. He has a tattoo on the inner side of his right forearm.
Around 6:30 p.m. on March 16, he allegedly deposited the forged check into a bank account while at an ATM at the CPM Federal Credit Union on Ribaut Road.
Anyone with information can call Inv. DuHamel at 843-255-3430, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 18S071626.
