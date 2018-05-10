Beaufort neighborhood walking tour, fish fry Saturday

The Old Commons Neighborhood Association in downtown Beaufort will hold a "Where the Sacred and Profane Meet" walking tour Saturday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Sons of Beaufort Lodge No. 36 annual fish fry.
This fundraiser is to purchase and erect an historical marker at the lodge meeting hall, circa 1880, that the association, Historic Beaufort Foundation, and the South Carolina Department of Archives and History helped to restore from 2008 to 2012.
The walking tour will include the sacred (four churches, a synagogue, and three cemeteries) and the profane (five private residences, two gardens, a historic lodge, and an art studio).
Tour tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased in advance at Allison Ramsey Architects, The Beaufort Inn, Bliss Salon, The Emporium, Good Aura, Lulu Burgess, Olive the Above, Thibault Gallery or by contacting Mary Harvey by e-mail atmarytoo.mh@gmail.com or by phone at (609) 501-4275.
Fish fry tickets are $9 per plate and may be purchased in advance by contacting James Morrall by e-mail at morrall.james@yahoo.com or by phone at (404) 543-4112. Both tour tickets and fish fry tickets will also be available for purchase on the day of the event at the lodge, 607 West St.
A silent auction will include the original artwork created for the neighborhood association's 15th anniversary celebration in March.
