A Beaufort County man was shot while in bed, but the shooter wasn't inside the house, cops say

A St. Helena Island man was shot early Sunday morning while he was lying in bed, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.
The victim was treated by Beaufort County EMS on scene while deputies interviewed him, then he was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for further treatment, according to the release. He was reportedly in stable condition.
Around 5 a.m., the man heard gunfire outside of his Big House Road home and was hit by one of the bullets that came in through the wall of his home, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies found multiple cartridge casings near the man's driveway and witnesses reported a vehicle leaving the area immediately after the gunfire, according to the release.
Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC.
