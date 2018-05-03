4 dogs were reportedly stolen from a Beaufort County yard overnight, report says

Four pit bulls were reportedly stolen from the yard of a Seabrook home overnight Monday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
An 11-year-old brindle female and three 6-year-old red males were gone; their collars and chains remained in the yard, according to the report. They were taken from the Seabrook Road yard between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The owner reported the dogs stolen Wednesday afternoon.
The owner told a deputy he noticed an SUV parked in front of his home around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the release. When he went to see who was in the vehicle, the car away.
All four dogs have microchips, the owner reported.
