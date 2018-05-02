Submitted
Beaufort News

What's your favorite Beaufort-area spot? Vote in The Gazette's Reader's Choice Awards

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

May 02, 2018 04:24 PM

What is your favorite restaurant in the Beaufort area? Clothing store? Bed and breakfast?

What about your favorite neighborhood? Non-profit? Or florist?

Vote for all your favorite spots in the 2018 Beaufort Gazette Reader's Choice Awards.

