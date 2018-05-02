How a Savannah former book seller hopes to free the old Beaufort Jail for a new use

Sometimes it takes an outsider to come in and spruce up the inside.
If Esther Shaver Harnett has her way, the rusted, prefabricated cells in the old Beaufort Jail will soon give way to something a little more decorous.
“This is my last hurrah,” said Harnett. “I’ve got to do something spectacular.”
Harnett is the newest owner of the property on King Street downtown. After a failure to launch as an arts center, the property went up for sale again late last year and caught the attention of Harnett’s son in Atlanta. Knowing his mom’s energy and acumen, he encouraged her to buy it, as she did in January as a retirement project.
“I don’t play bridge and I don’t play golf, so I have to have projects,” she said.
She certainly has the experience, given her forty some-odd years as a property-owner and bookstore proprietor in Savannah. When she moved to Beaufort two years ago, she knew there were possibilities beckoning for reuse of the old jail. More than just what her experience tells her, however, she seems to have the heart and the resources to see a long-neglected area of town turn into what she hopes will be “something spectacular.”
Built in 1938, the Art Deco jail has literally weathered storms, including times when former Sheriff J.E. McTeer brought his family there during hurricanes in years past. More recently, it just weathers neglect and would-be graffiti artists.
Still, Harnett describes the building as salvageable, despite its being approved for demolition by the Historic District Review Board. That’s good news for preservationists. And while the razor-wire fence surrounding the courtyard has been removed, it would be nice to see the broken glass, plywood and rickety exterior steps gone as well. Those who have looked out from behind the locked bars would likely agree that the entire interior belongs with the Ghosts of Beaufort Past.
So, what would a future city block there look like?
Harnett recently applied for a “Retail Frontage Overlay” to the current neighborhood zoning. The move would potentially change — or improve, based on your viewpoint — three blocks on King Street by allowing simple additional commercial usage. It’s a concept that is already in use down on Bladen and Boundary streets and seems to peacefully coexist with the residential character of the surrounding neighborhoods. A full zoning change allows the redevelopment of the jail without the restriction of limiting its use to more office spaces or housing. In fact, the site could become a bed and breakfast, a restaurant, or possibly still some kind of arts center.
The key is finding the best possible use, which might include a future patron being able to say they spent good money and time in jail. And let’s be honest: the city should want this to happen as much as Harnett does. When someone comes along who wants to be part of a rejuvenation effort, you should do what you can to ensure success,
We’d all probably rather see something come out of the nothing that’s been sitting there for years.
“I’m not a big planner, but I’m a big thinker,” said Harnett. “It won’t be a circus, but something has to be done.”
Thankfully we have people like her interested and able to help shape the future.
“Who better than me with nothing else to do?” asked Harnett.
Let’s hope she turns out to be less a prisoner of what was and more a purveyor or what could yet be.
