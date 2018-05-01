Multiple shootings reported within 5 miles of each other overnight in Beaufort County

Three shooting incidents in the greater Burton area Monday night and Tuesday morning could be related, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office had not established a connection between the incidents by Tuesday afternoon, but they were all still under investigation, Capt. Bob Bromage said. No suspects had been identified by Tuesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, but one of the bullets went through the wall of a home, into an air mattress that a couple was laying on, according to the Sheriff's Office reports.
The same caliber and brand of ammunition was used in all three of the incidents — 9 mm bullets — with an additional .40 cal. shell found at one of the scenes, according to the reports.
The first shooting was outside of a home on Kennedy Circle in Burton, off County Shed Road, around 9 p.m. on Monday, according to a report. Two vehicles outside of the home were shot. Deputies found six 9 mm shells and one .40 caliber shell.
The second shooting was at the intersection of Chris Lane and Sandhill Drive in Grays Hill around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a report. Deputies found 17 9mm shells in the road.
The third shooting was outside of a home on Shanklin Road in Burton around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a report. One vehicle outside of the residence was shot and two bullets made their way into a bedroom of the home where two people were getting into bed.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Andrew Rice at 843-255-3429 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC. Tips can also be submitted online here.
