Police seek help finding killers of Beaufort County man shot to death in 2011

A 28-year-old St. Helena Island man was found shot to death in his home in 2011 and the shooter or shooters remain unknown, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.
Raymundo Lopez was shot multiple times inside his Seaside Road residence on April 25, 2011, and found a short time later by his girlfriend, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Some of Lopez's property was also stolen, according to the report.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255- 3402, 843-816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC or 1-888-274-6372 or through an online tip here.
