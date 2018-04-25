A Beaufort County man was arrested after a 911 call from one of his kids, report says

A 45-year-old Burton man was arrested Tuesday after one of his teenaged sons, afraid for their mother's safety called 911, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The man was charged with second degree domestic violence, a misdemeanor, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He remained in jail Wednesday afternoon with bond set at $10,000.
The man came back to the family's home off Stanley Road in the Burton area shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday and found everyone asleep, according to the report. The woman told deputies her husband pinned her down on the bed and covered her nose and mouth with his hand, and accused of having someone over to the house earlier in the day.
The mother said she grew calm so he would remove his hand. She then called out for help, according to the report. Their teenaged children came into the room. One of them called 911.
