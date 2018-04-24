He broke a gas pump in Beaufort Co. Then he had a message for the owner, report says

A man had few choice words for the owner of a Burton gas station after he tried to drive away with the hose still attached to his truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The victim told deputies the man started driving away from the station on Trask Parkway near Roseida Road with the hose still in his gas tank, snapping the hose from the pump, according to the report.
He reportedly stopped the truck and went inside the business to let the owner know what happened, but allegedly said he had no intention of paying for the damage or showing any identification.
"That is what insurance is for," the man allegedly told the business owner after the victim proposed making arrangements to repay the business.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall "skinny" black man driving a red pickup truck with a South Carolina license plate, according to the report.
Comments