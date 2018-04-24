What's the commotion? Naval Hospital Beaufort will participate in hurricane drill

Naval Hospital Beaufort in Port Royal will participate in a Navy exercise starting Tuesday and lasting through May 11 to prepare for a hurricane.
Navy bases along the East Coast will participate in the annual exercise, called Hurricane Exercise Citadel Gale 2018, which will involve a developing storm system becoming a hurricane and threatening the coast. Navy officials will review severe weather protocol and account for sailors, civillian employees and Navy families, according to a Naval Hospital news release.
There will be no affect on patient care or base access during the drill, the release said.
For information, call Naval Hospital Beaufort public affairs officer Lisa Lill at 843-228-5306.
Comments