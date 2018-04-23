St. Helena woman hit her boyfriend in the head with a bat, said she would kill him, report says

A 22-year-old St. Helena Island woman was charged with felony domestic violence after allegedly hitting her boyfriend with a baseball bat and telling deputies she was going to kill him, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Dallas Bradley is charged with first degree domestic violence and is being held in Beaufort County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000, according to online jail records.
Bradley is accused of hitting the victim in the head with a bat during an argument between the pair around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the report. The argument started while they were at the Waffle House and continued in their home on a small street off Sam Doyle Drive.
Deputies initially found the victim bleeding from the head near Lands End Road and Athens Road, according to the report. He was not transported to a local hospital, according to the initial report.
He told deputies he was keeping Bradley's gun out of her reach during their argument. She allegedly hit him in the head while he was holding her back. He told deputies he then, "threw her to the ground and hit her." He said he gave the gun to Bradley's sister to put away. He indicated he did not want to press charges.
Bradley told deputies she is four months pregnant — which the victim said he had no knowledge of — and that "she hoped he has brain surgery" and "she was going to kill him once she got out," according to the report. She repeatedly said "he beat on her so she beat on him and she did not like men." She had a broken nail, a scratch on her face and blood on her hand when deputies arrived at the home.
Click here for more information on recent, local arrests.
Comments