$80K worth of equipment was reported stolen from this Beaufort County roadside

Two pieces of equipment valued together at $80,000 were stolen from their parking spot on St. Helena Island overnight, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
A John Deere 5100E utility tractor valued at an estimated $63,000 and a set of Bush Hog 2815 Flex Wing Rotary Cutters valued at approximately $17,000 were reported stolen from the side of Sea Island Parkway and Coffin Point Road on Thursday, according to the report. They were last seen by employees of a lawn care company around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The tractor has a large white sticker on it, according to the report.
One of the company's owners told deputies he had the keys to the tractor in his pocket, so he didn't know how anyone got away with it, according to the report. There were marks in the ground where the equipment had been parked, but the tall grass around it hid any tracks that might have been left behind from its removal.
