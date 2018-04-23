Kelly Mathis was reported missing to Beaufort Police Department. She was last seen around Heyward Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018 wearing a peach-colored short sleeve shirt, khaki pants and sandals.
Beaufort woman missing for the second time this year, police say. Have you seen her?

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

April 23, 2018 12:09 PM

A 32-year-old Beaufort woman has been reported missing for the second time this year, according to Beaufort Police Department.

Kelly Mathis was last seen around Heyward Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a police department Facebook post. At the time, she was wearing a peach-colored short sleeve shirt, khaki pants and sandals.

Mathis was reported missing in January and found safe a couple days later, according to police news releases at the time.

Anyone with information can contact Inv. Tony Re during normal business hours at 843-322-7960, the tip line at 843-322-7938 or the dispatch center at 843-524-2777 after normal business hours.

