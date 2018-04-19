This Beaufort County crash left a car on its side. Traffic piled up

A Burton area crash left one vehicle on its side next to U.S. 21 shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.
The crash on Trask Parkway near Parker Drive initially shut down both northbound lanes of U.S. 21, according to an advisory from Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. The lanes were reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m., but traffic moved slowly through the area.
A trailer being towed by a Toyota Tundra flipped, which caused the crash, Burton Fire District spokesman Lt. Dan Byrne said. Traffic was delayed but no injuries were reported.
Beaufort County traffic cameras showed the red vehicle off to the right side of the road in the grass.
Traffic was slowed behind the crash but was continuing to move past the incident, the nearest traffic camera showed.
Law enforcement and a tow truck were still at the scene shortly after 6 p.m.
