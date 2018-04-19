After St. Helena man's funeral, family discovered $21K of his items had been stolen

The son and daughter-in-law of a recently deceased St. Helena Island man discovered soon after his funeral that several things had been stolen from the father's backyard, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
More than $21,000 worth of belongings were reported stolen from the Sam Doyle Drive home on Wednesday, according to the report. A few bicycles, a couple of saws, a handful of lawn equipment pieces and several thousand dollars worth of various types of tools were stolen from a large shed and a trailer in the home's backyard, according to the report.
The burglary occurred some time between the afternoon of April 8 and Wednesday, the son reported to deputies according to the report. He and his wife were at their own home in Savannah during that time. They came back to the house Tuesday night and realized Wednesday morning that there had been a burglary.
A machete was found in the grass nearby the burglarized shed which hadn't been there before, according to the report. Some DNA swabs were taken from the scene in an attempt to identify a suspect.
Comments