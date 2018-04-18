Like church music? You'll love what married Beaufort musicians have planned for May

Sarah and John Stender have yet to approach a coda.
In fact, the couple may even be reaching somewhat of a crescendo in their musical journey together in Beaufort.
On Friday, May 4th, John, music minister at St. Helena’s Parish Church joins with Sarah, minister of music at the Baptist Church of Beaufort, to present a combined concert at 7 p.m. at the Baptist Church.
In the three years since I first wrote about the Stenders, it appears the novelty of two small-town music ministers working in different congregations and denominations has not worn off. They continue to jump into each other’s work, and combining forces is not exactly something new to these musicians.
“Our churches are literally across the street from each other,” said Sarah. “We should be doing things together. Both congregations historically have had strong music programs, and they complement each other well, so why not join forces?”
In this case, those forces include both church choirs, guest soloists and an orchestra. John, in particular, wanted to expand the scope of the music at St. Helena’s concert series to include much more than just organ recitals, so this offering certainly fits that bill. The set list includes what they call the “standard sacred repertory” of familiar music by Mendelssohn and Vivaldi, among others.
The two congregations obviously have their own worship styles and musical preferences, and the challenges associated with a concert like this go beyond the logistical efforts of getting one choir safely across the road to the other sanctuary.
“It is not cheap to assemble an orchestra of area professionals, advertise, rent a harpsichord from Savannah, etc.,” said Sarah. “The work is a joy but it’s a big task.”
It was only in December that the idea of this joint concert was born during a Christmas trip through the mountains of Kentucky. It’s probably been building well before that, maybe when the couple met in 2013 at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music. John was pursuing his Masters of Music with emphasis on organ and sacred music and Sarah was working toward her Masters of Music in harpsichord.
When married couples work in the same profession, it’s often easy to slip into games of one-upmanship.
Both Stenders can sing, play the organ and piano and conduct music. They seem, however, to have worked it out between themselves who has the relative edge in common strengths.
“We definitely have individualized tastes,” said Sarah. “We work together remarkably well, in fact, and I am still sometimes honestly surprised that we do.”
For his part, John contends that though the common church ministry follows them home, the Stender home is “filled with our passion and outlet for our musical selves as well as with relationships to the people in our congregations and caring for all of them.”
Also in their home now is their one-year old, Daniel. He’ll definitely know the minor notes and flat notes that sometimes hit us in life, but he will also have the honor of being loved by two full churches.
The concert in May will show those two churches at their best, along with an example of what can happen when common ground is found in musical notes.
At some point, the Stenders may have to arrange their pianos in the congruent style of Billy Joel and Elton John and duel it out.
If that happens, the only thing assured is there would be no winner but those listening.
Comments