Police are looking for this teen who is suspected in a Beaufort house burglary

The Beaufort Police Department is looking for a 17 year old who allegedly broke into a Mossy Oaks home, according to a police department Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
Drake Stanley is wanted on a charge of third degree burglary, according to the police department.
He is suspected of breaking into a vacant home in the 1100 block of Coleman Lane. Police say he and a group of co-defendants "vandalized the home by jumping through the ceiling from within the attic," on March 22, according to police
Anyone with information can call Inv. Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950 during business hours, the dispatch center at 843-524-2777 or at the tip line at 843-322-7938.
Click here for information on recent, local arrests.
Comments