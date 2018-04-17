Drake Stanley
Beaufort News

Police are looking for this teen who is suspected in a Beaufort house burglary

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

April 17, 2018 03:14 PM

The Beaufort Police Department is looking for a 17 year old who allegedly broke into a Mossy Oaks home, according to a police department Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

Drake Stanley is wanted on a charge of third degree burglary, according to the police department.

He is suspected of breaking into a vacant home in the 1100 block of Coleman Lane. Police say he and a group of co-defendants "vandalized the home by jumping through the ceiling from within the attic," on March 22, according to police

Anyone with information can call Inv. Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950 during business hours, the dispatch center at 843-524-2777 or at the tip line at 843-322-7938.

