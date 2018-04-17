Beaufort County teen cyclist seriously injured in collision with SUV

A 19-year-old Burton man on a bicycle was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Burton Saturday night, according to local and state authorities.
The teen had "incapacitating injuries" after he and his bicycle were struck by a Kia SUV on County Shed Road near Howard Drive around 8:45 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesman Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
He "sustained severe injuries to his head, face, neck, back, arms, hips and legs," and was lying in the road screaming when deputies arrived, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report about their assistance with the incident.
He was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston due to his head injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the SUV was not issued any citations and was not found at fault in the crash, Southern said. The Beaufort woman was reportedly driving north on County Shed Road with four kids in the car. She was driving at approximately 20 mph in the 45 mph zone when the man on the bike rode out into the road from a driveway, with no lights on the bike.
Nobody inside the vehicle was injured; all were properly restrained.
