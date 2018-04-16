Someone broke into this Beaufort County home, but only stole a section of flooring

A Real Estate agent discovered a break-in and a hole in the flooring of a Burton home that was up for sale on Wednesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The garage door of an empty home in the Pleasant Farm neighborhood had been broken into and a round patch of carpeting had been cut from the home's living room, according to the release. A deputy saw "six long slashes in circular form."
Contractors had been in and out of the house to work on it and there were no known suspects, the Real Estate agent told the deputy, according to the report. There was approximately $100 worth of damage done to the door and $100 worth of damage done to the carpet.
