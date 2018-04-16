Beaufort Co. man held after he vowed to kill cops, hunt down their families, report says

A 46-year-old, wheel-chair bound Dataw Island man was charged with threatening a public official after allegedly saying he'd kill deputies who came to his home Wednesday to check on his well-being, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Deputies were asked to check on the man — a veteran, according to the report — at his house. He was allegedly "very intoxicated" and "verbally abusive" to officers and to Beaufort County EMS personnel when they arrived.
According to the report, the man told the deputies "that he was going to kill us and hunt our families down. (He) kept eying our duty belts and saying he could take us." He "was wheelchair bound, but still appeared dangerous to law enforcement, by his actions and speech."
The man was initially taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for evaluation Wednesday afternoon, according to the report. He was arrested and booked in Beaufort County Detention Center Thursday afternoon and released on bond Friday afternoon, according to online detention center records.
His bond was set at $50,000, according to online Beaufort County court records. As a condition of his bond, the man can not have any firearms or go near the victims. Deputies went with him to his home to retrieve all of his weapons.
If convicted, the man could face a fine of up to $5,000, 5 years in prison or both, according to South Carolina law.
