1 trapped in car, taken to hospital after 3-vehicle Beaufort County bridge crash

One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on a Port Royal area bridge Sunday afternoon, according to a Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department news release.
One driver was trapped inside a car on the Bell Bridge along Ribaut Road around 3:30 p.m., according to the release. The driver's injuries were believed to be non-life threatening. Firefighters, assisted by Burton Fire District, cut open the car using the Jaws of Life.
A small pickup truck had pulled over to the side of the bridge after a package fell out of the truck bed, according to the release. Another vehicle hit the truck from behind, which sent that vehicle spinning into another vehicle that was coming over the bridge.
All lanes of traffic on the bridge were shut down for about an hour, according to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office advisories Sunday afternoon.
Beaufort County EMS and the Port Royal Police Department also responded to the crash.
