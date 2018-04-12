Firefighters rescue 2 women from Port Royal apartment fire, 1 taken to burn center

Two women were rescued by firefighters from an apartment building fire in Port Royal Thursday afternoon, according to a Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department news release.
Flames were coming out of about half of the four-unit, one-story Sea Island Apartments building's windows and doors shortly after 2 p.m., according to the release. Smoke was pouring out of the rest.
Word was, there were still people trapped inside one of the smoke-filled units.
The two victims, one of them in a wheelchair, were found near each other inside the burning building and were picked up and brought out by firefighters, according to the release. Both were treated for smoke inhalation and one was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and then flown to the Augusta, Ga. Burn Center.
Firefighters searched through the rest of the apartments while others fought the flames.
Burton Fire District, Parris Island Fire Department, Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services, the Port Royal Police Department and the Red Cross also responded to help Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department, according to the release.
