4 months later, Yemassee man charged in robbery, sexual assault investigation

Four months after the reported incident took place, a Yemassee man is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of armed robbery, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident was reported around 3 a.m. at a park near Big Estate Road on Dec. 15.
A deputy was dispatched to Beaufort Memorial Hospital that day on a report of a sexual assault. As the deputy drove to the hospital, he was informed that the victim drove herself to the emergency room.
Much of the report — including the interview with the victim — was redacted by the Sheriff's Office.
However, the report does mention a pistol that was taken into evidence by the Sheriff's Office and two items with a combined value of $1,100 that had been stolen.
On Thursday, Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Easin Rivers, of Yemassee, had been arrested Wednesday in connection to the incident.
Bromage said two people were robbed on the day of the incident and one of the two was sexually assaulted. Evidence collected during the investigation led deputies to take out a warrant for Rivers' arrest in January.
Bromage said Rivers was extradited from West Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday.
He was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center that day and, as of Thursday afternoon, remained there and had not been assigned bond.
