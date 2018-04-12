Driving in Beaufort Saturday? There will be a traffic checkpoint

Drivers in Beaufort may be subject to a traffic safety checkpoint Saturday evening, according to a Beaufort Police Department news release.
The checkpoint will be conducted from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bladen and Duke streets.
Officers will focus on seat belts, driver's license and vehicle registration violations in order to fulfill a Highway Safety grant.
Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in the area and to be alert for the presence of law enforcement and stopped traffic.
Comments