Beaufort County man once on most wanted list, killed 6 years ago; death still a mystery

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old Grays Hill man who was killed in Seabrook 6 years ago, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Octavius "Tavis" Moultrie was found in the woods near Fawnwood Lane with multiple gunshot wounds on the afternoon of April 10, 2012, according to the Sheriff's Office. He died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Around 2 p.m. that day, two suspects started shooting at Moultrie and continued to shoot as he ran away, according to the release.

The suspects, who drove off in a white SUV, were described as black males and a sketch was released of one of them at the time.

Witnesses described the man who shot Moultrie as "6-feet tall, with a slender build, close-cut hair, a thin mustache and a diamond earring in his left ear." Persons of interest were identified, but no charges were made.

Moultrie was on the Sheriff's Office most wanted list in 2007 in connection with a rape and kidnapping charge for which he was found not guilty in 2009.

About 7 months before his death, Moultrie was charged with attempted murder in connection with a 2010 incident in which he allegedly fired a shotgun at a man in a car on Poppy Hill Road, but he was not indicted.

Moultrie attended local public schools and worked as a self-employed carpenter, according to his obituary. He "was reared in a Christian home and attended the Gray’s Hill Church of Christ with his mother."

Anyone with information can contact Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255- 3402, 843-816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or call Crime Stoppers anonymously and for possible reward at 1-888-Crime-SC.



