Volunteers begin working to restore the dock of a Beaufort seafood institution

After its decimation during Hurricane Matthew and further setbacks after Tropical Storm Irma, the Gay Fish Company dock on St. Helena Island is finally being rebuilt in a barn-raising fashion.

About 18 volunteers showed up on Saturday and 12 came by on Sunday to get the work started, dock builder Richard Knieriem of Dick's Decks and Docks said. Knieriem is overseeing the volunteer construction efforts.

The kindhearted crew worked from about 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and finished twice as much as Knieriem anticipated, he said. A 30-by-40-foot primary section of the dock was torn out and rebuilt over the weekend.

"We got it all very solid and now it's all level," Knieriem said. "It's going quite well ... .The people who showed up really knew what they were doing."

Over the course of the past month, almost $7,000 has been added to donations at the GoFundMe page organized by Sissy Califf. By Monday afternoon, 68 donors had contributed just over $12,000 of the $24,000 goal.

"It's a really neat project," Knieriem said. "This one makes you feel good."

The next portion of work to be completed is a 4-foot-wide, 300-foot-long section that volunteers will chip away at over the course of the next few weekends, Knieriem said.

Information on times, schedules, what to bring and how folks can help will be listed in the "Updates" tab on the Go FundMe campaign page.

Anyone who wants to help can email Moe Phifer at moephifer@hotmail.com.