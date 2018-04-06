Worried about lines, cost at Savannah's dinosaur festival? Here are four quick tips

Hey Lowcountry parents, are your kids hounding you to see the dinosaur show at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center on Hutchinson Island this weekend?
You remember the problems last year - long lines and unexpected costs. Here are four tips that may make the idea of trying again worth it.
How to avoid the lines
Organizers of the event suggest going this afternoon - which is typically less busy. If you have young child (or are an inpatient parent) avoid the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - peak hours according to the dinosaur wranglers. Another suggestion is arriving two to three hours before the event closes.
Prepare your wallet
Tickets are $20 per child, but when the tour came through last year, several parents on social media weren't prepared for paying for all the extras.
General tickets for those aged 2- to 64-years old are $20 (seniors get in for $18) and includes the tour, exhibit, theater and coloring stations.
Go to the organizer's website to see the times for shows.
Be prepared to pay an additional $5 plus tax for other attractions such as rides, fossil digs, and inflatables. You can also purchase a VIP ticket.
What do VIP tickets do?
VIP tickets are available for an additional $14. They allow unlimited rides but do not mean a faster entry.
Kids will still have to get back in line but parents won't have to get out their wallets as much.
Organizers have said there are still lines but said team members try to keep them moving.
What costs extra, no matter the ticket?
There are two popular features that are not included in either the VIP or general admission ticket — green screen photography and face painting.
Green screen photography can be as low as $10 and as much as $20, depending on the size of the photo.
Face-painting, depending on the design, can cost between $5 and $10.
Because these two offerings may be the most popular with children, organizers have created a virtual line that allows parents and their kids to participate in other activities while holding their space in line.
Comments